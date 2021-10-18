‘Classless’ Steelers Fans Blasted for Doing the Wave After Seahawks Player Suffered Serious Neck Injury: ‘Do Better, Yinzers’
Published
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor suffered a serious injury Sunday night in Pittsburgh, one that required him to be carted off the field and Steelers fans initially responded by doing the wave. The frightening scene occurred late in the fourth quarter of the Steelers overtime home victory against Seattle. Following a collision near the […]Full Article