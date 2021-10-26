Queen Elizabeth won't visit U.N. climate conference in person, per doctors' advice
Published
The 95-year-old monarch has “regretfully’’ decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the reception on Nov. 1.Full Article
Published
The 95-year-old monarch has “regretfully’’ decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the reception on Nov. 1.Full Article
Watch VideoQueen Elizabeth II has canceled her planned engagement at the U.N. climate conference, accepting doctors' advice to..