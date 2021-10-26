An FDA advisory panel has approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids age 5 to 11, a significant step in the covid-19 pandemic.Full Article
BREAKING: FDA Advisory Panel Endorses Pfizer Vaccine for Kids 5 to 11 Years Old
