Kyle Beach Commended for Coming Forward as Accuser in Chicago Blackhawks Sexual Assault Scandal: ‘Undeniably Brave’
Kyle Beach is being commended for his bravery after coming forward as the victim in the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal. Tuesday afternoon, the Blackhawks released a commissioned report into the alleged incident after examining allegations that former video coordinator Bradley Aldrich sexually assaulted a player in 2010. In their release of the report, the