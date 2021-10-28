Kyle Beach Steps Forward As Chicago Blackhawks Player Who Accused Coach Of Sexual Assault
Published
Beach said he felt "relief and vindication" after a report concluded that his claims were mishandled by the team.Full Article
Published
Beach said he felt "relief and vindication" after a report concluded that his claims were mishandled by the team.Full Article
Kyle Beach, "John Doe" in the Chicago Blackhawks investigation, says ex-coach Joel Quenneville knew about his claims he was..
Speaking in an emotional interview with TSN Wednesday night, the player referred to as John Doe in the investigation into sexual..