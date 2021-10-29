Fetty Wap Arrested By FBI During Rolling Loud Festival

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested Thursday night by the FBI on federal drug charges. Fetty Wap, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, is expected to be arraigned on Friday. Fetty Wap Back In Jail On Drug Charges The artist was arrested at Citi Field in Queens, NY during the Rolling Loud Music Festival […]Full Article
The rapper never made it on stage at Rolling Loud because of the arrest.