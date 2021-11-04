Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is facing serious accusations of misogyny and racism, which reportedly continued throughout his tenure with the organization. Sarver purchased the NBA franchise, along with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, in 2004. On Thursday, ESPN published an investigative report by Baxter Holmes, detailing the toxic workplace culture after interviewing more than 70 […]Full Article
Bombshell ESPN Report Accuses Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver of Misogyny and Racism
