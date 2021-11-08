Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) tweeted a photoshopped anime video Sunday evening that showed him stabbing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the back.Full Article
Paul Gosar Tweets Anime Clip Showing Him Kill Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
