Paul Gosar Tweets Anime Clip Showing Him Kill Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Paul Gosar Tweets Anime Clip Showing Him Kill Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Mediaite

Published

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) tweeted a photoshopped anime video Sunday evening that showed him stabbing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the back.

Full Article