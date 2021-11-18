Paul Gosar responds to censure by posting #gosarlife meme, retweeting anime video
Published
He was censured for tweeting a violent anime edit of himself slaying Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
#paulgosar #alexandriaocasiocortez #animevideo
Published
He was censured for tweeting a violent anime edit of himself slaying Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
#paulgosar #alexandriaocasiocortez #animevideo
House Republicans got into some tense discussions Tuesday over Paul Gosar's bonkers anime video and whether to punish the 13..