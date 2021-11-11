â€˜Absolutely Disgustingâ€™: Joe Scarborough Goes OFF on â€˜Absolute Jokeâ€™ of a Judge in Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Joe Scarborough is not impressed with Judge Bruce Schroeder. At all. Schroeder is, of course, the judge presiding over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people, killing two, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August of 2020. During Wednesdayâ€™s proceedings, Schroeder laced into the prosecution, repeatedly admonishing the Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas BingerÂ as [â€¦]