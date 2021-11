The stars of Selling Sunset and its new spinoff Selling Tampa cross paths in the new trailer from Netflix! The clip features Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, as well as recent additions Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela, strutting across [...]