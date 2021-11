The stars of Saved by the Bell honored their late co-star Dustin Diamond in the season 2 premiere. The first episode finds Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies), Zack Morris (Mark Paul Gosselaar), Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen), AC Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) reminiscing about some of their fondest memories of Screech, who Dustin [...]