WATCH: Stephen Miller Absurdly Claims If Trump Were Still President ‘We Would Already Have Modified Vaccines’ For New Omicron Variant
Published
In a Friday appearance on Hannity, former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller absurdly claimed that if former President Donald Trump were still president, “we would already have modified vaccines” to deal with the new Omicron Covid-19 variant. Yes, to be clear, Miller is talking about the Omicron (B.1.1.529) SARS-CoV-2 variant that was first reported to […]Full Article