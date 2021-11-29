Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but "not a cause for panic" Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown. He urged Americans anew to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to slow any...Full Article
Pres. Biden Says New Variant Cause For Concern, Not Panic In U.S.
