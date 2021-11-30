CNN suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely on Tuesday, one day after the New York state attorney general’s office released transcripts showing the extent of his involvement in assisting his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), as he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault. Mediaite obtained CNN’s full statement on the matter: The New York Attorney General’s office […]Full Article
BREAKING: CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo ‘Indefinitely’
