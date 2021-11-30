BREAKING: CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo ‘Indefinitely’

CNN suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely on Tuesday, one day after the New York state attorney general’s office released transcripts showing the extent of his involvement in assisting his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), as he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault. Mediaite obtained CNN’s full statement on the matter: The New York Attorney General’s office […]

