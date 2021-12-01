BREAKING: Stacey Abrams Is Running for Governor in 2022

BREAKING: Stacey Abrams Is Running for Governor in 2022

Mediaite

Published

Stacey Abrams will run for governor of Georgia in 2022, she said in an announcement on Wednesday. The Democrat narrowly lost the 2018 governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp. She declared her gubernatorial bid in a video posted to Twitter. I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, […]

Full Article