Stacey Abrams will run for governor of Georgia in 2022, she said in an announcement on Wednesday. The Democrat narrowly lost the 2018 governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp. She declared her gubernatorial bid in a video posted to Twitter. I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, […]Full Article
BREAKING: Stacey Abrams Is Running for Governor in 2022
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Extra Extra: Alec Baldwin Claims He "Didn't Pull The Trigger" During Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
Gothamist
Central Park
Because you do not live in one of the most expensive cities in the world, check out today's end-of-day..
Advertisement
More coverage
Stacey Abrams announces candidacy in Georgia governor's race
NPR
Stacey Abrams, who rose to national prominence in 2018, hopes to give Democrats a long-awaited victory in the key battleground..
-
Stacey Abrams Announces Campaign For Georgia Governor
Daily Caller
-
Stacey Abrams Launches Second Campaign to Become Georgia’s Governor—and the First Black Woman to Hold the Office
TIME
-
Stacey Abrams Says She’s Running for Georgia Governor
Upworthy
-
Democrat Stacey Abrams another run for Georgia governor, which could lead to rematch with Gov. Kemp
Washington Post