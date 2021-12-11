Future, past & present of Bollywood shaadis - #BigStory

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are man and wife. The abundant grandeur and love in their photos from the December 9 wedding will compel and inspire many young couples to follow in their footsteps and settle down. That’s the allure of a big, Bollywood wedding. It catches the imagination of not just 130 crore Indians, but the entire diaspora, the world over. Whether it was Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli or even the recent Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa marriage, people love to watch their favourite Bollywood couples and the interest doesn’t wane after the nuptials. It continues well into the family life, the birth of their kids, their highs, lows and every dramatic turn in between. Taimur and Jeh need no introduction after all. Neither has the popularity waned for Dharmendra and Hema Malini or Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, both having tied the knot four decades ago.