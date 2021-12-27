Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the HBO series Big Little Lies and whose 2013 film Dallas Buyers Club earned several Oscar nominations, has died aged 58.Full Article
Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies director dies aged 58
