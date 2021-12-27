Naturalistic director known for ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ dies at 58
The Oscar-nominated director's work often focused on people struggling in society. “I have a thing for underdogs," he said.Full Article
The Canadian film-maker died suddenly at the weekend according to his representative
Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the HBO series Big Little Lies and whose 2013 film Dallas..