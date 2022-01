Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed 2022 in the most romantic fashion. While PeeCee is yet to drop pictures from their celebration, Nick ushered the New Year on social media with a mushy post. Sharing a kiss with his lady love, Nick had captioned their moment as ‘My forever New Years kiss’. Priyanka rocked a black slip dress for the New Year party while Nick sported beige shirt for the celebration.