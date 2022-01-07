The three men who were found guilty of felony murder in November in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery received three life sentences with only one eligible for parole. Ahmuad Arbery was a Black man who was jogging through their neighborhood when they confronted him and shot him dead. Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Get Life In […]Full Article
Ahmaud Arbery Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison
