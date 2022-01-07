Ahmaud Arbery Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

Ahmaud Arbery Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

SOHH

Published

The three men who were found guilty of felony murder in November in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery received three life sentences with only one eligible for parole. Ahmuad Arbery was a Black man who was jogging through their neighborhood when they confronted him and shot him dead. Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Get Life In […]

Full Article