Alec Baldwin Says He Is ‘1000% Going to Comply’ With Cellphone Search Warrant: Any Suggestion Otherwise Is ‘Bullsh*t’
Alec Baldwin denied any suggestion that he is not cooperating with law enforcement investigating the fatal Rust film set shooting, calling it “bullshit” and “a lie.” Baldwin posted a video on Instagram following reports that his cellphone had not yet been turned over to officials investigating the Rust shooting, in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed. According to the New York […]Full Article