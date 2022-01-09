After Blasting Tucker Carlson for ‘Covid Nonsense’ on His Show, Jim Acosta Challenges Him to Reveal His Vaccination Status: ‘Just Tell Us’
Published
CNN’s Jim Acosta has slammed Tucker Carlson for peddling Covid-19 misinformation many times before — the latest excoriation was focused on a recent segment touting Viagra as a Covid remedy — and on Sunday issued a challenge to the Fox News host to reveal his vaccination status. After coming back from the commercial break, Acosta introduced his […]Full Article