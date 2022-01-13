A whole lot of John Does are likely more nervous this morning. At issue? Virginia Giuffre’s request to unseal documents that name names in her since-settled civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, which led to a lengthy and ongoing open-records battle. In December of last year, a Manhattan jury in Maxwell’s trial returned guilty verdicts in […]Full Article
Who’s Sweating Now? Ghislaine Maxwell Ends Fight to Keep John Doe Names Sealed
