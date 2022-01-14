Kendrick Lamar Teams Up With South Park Creators To Produce New Comedy Show

Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free and South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have signed on to produce an untitled, live-action comedy for Paramount Pictures. The live-action comedy was written by Vernon Chatman. Kendrick Lamar Set To Produce New Comedy Show For Paramount The film is about a young Black man who is […]

