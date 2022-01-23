Don Wilson, cofounder of the instrumental guitar group The Ventures, dies at age 88
Published
Wilson played rythim guitar for The Ventures, which with over 100 million records sold, was the best-selling instrumental band of all time.Full Article
Published
Wilson played rythim guitar for The Ventures, which with over 100 million records sold, was the best-selling instrumental band of all time.Full Article
Don Wilson, co-founder and rhythm guitarist of the instrumental guitar band The Ventures, has died. He was 88. Wilson died Saturday..