Tom Cotton Slams U.S. Responding to Russia With ‘Strongly Worded Speeches’: ‘What Does That Say to Xi Jinping?’ About Taiwan
Published
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) argued on Sunday that the Biden administration’s “mealy-mouthed” response to mounting Russian aggression at the Ukrainian border “emboldens and encourages our adversaries everywhere.” Cotton noted two of Vladimir Putin‘s demands — that Ukraine not join NATO and the U.S. not have large numbers of combat troops in Ukraine — are “pretexts.” […]Full Article