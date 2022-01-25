Republic Day 2022: Importance of the day, why it is celebrated and other interesting facts

Republic Day marks an important event in India’s history. It commemorates the enactment of the Constitution of India which came into effect on January 26, 1950, and made the nation into a republic. This year we will be celebrating the 73rd Republic Day. Many of us have fond memories of the R-day parades that would air on television and incite a sense of patriotism in everyone. Even though the festivities will be toned down this year again in the wake of third wave of COVID-19 and Omicron cases, the parade will carry on with many new additions to the showcases and tableaux.