The Judds and Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame
Published
Charles and The Judds join two veteran recording musicians in the hall, including the first drummer to join the institution.Full Article
Published
Charles and The Judds join two veteran recording musicians in the hall, including the first drummer to join the institution.Full Article
Wynonna Judd, part of the mother-daughter duo The Judds, spoke out about her mother Naomi's final moments at the Country Music Hall..
The death of Naomi Judd a day earlier will undoubtedly alter the normally celebratory ceremony.