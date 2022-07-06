The jurors have finally reached a verdict for Eric Holder. He is now facing a life sentence in prison for the murder of late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Holder Found Guilty According to reports, the jurors have finally reached a verdict convicting Eric Holder of first-degree murder of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, where he will […]Full Article
Breaking News: Nipsey Hussle’s Killer, Eric Holder, Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder
Holder could face in life prison.