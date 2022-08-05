John Lennon’s Angry 1971 Letter To Paul McCartney Up For Auction

Back in 1971, Paul McCartney gave an interview. John Lennon read the interview. He wasn’t pleased, and he wrote to let McCartney know as much. Now that letter is going up for auction via Gotta Have Rock And Roll and is expected to fetch $30k.

