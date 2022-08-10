Marcus Mumford Discusses Childhood Sexual Abuse, Former Banjo Player’s Alt-Right Politics

Last month, Marcus Mumford, leader of stadium-folk stars Mumford & Sons, announced plans to release (self-titled), his first solo album. Mumford got some prominent help. The album includes contributions from people like Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, and Clairo, and Steven Spielberg directed the video for first single “Cannibal.” Also, Mumford just played the Newport Folk Festival with Joni Mitchell. In a new interview, Mumford talks a bit about some of the traumas and conflicts that went into the new LP.