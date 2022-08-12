Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Violence Following Split From Husband Patrick Carney (Report)
Published
Michelle Branch has reportedly been arrested. The 39-year-old “Everywhere” singer was arrested earlier this week for domestic violence against her estranged husband Patrick Carney. Click inside to read more… According to Page Six, police were called to Michelle‘s home in Nashville early Thursday morning (August 11) for a possible domestic disturbance. Court documents claim Michelle [...]Full Article