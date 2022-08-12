Michelle Branch arrested for assault amid split from husband Patrick Carney of Black Keys
Published
Michelle Branch was arrested Thursday morning at her Nashville home and charged with domestic assault, according to court documents.
Published
Michelle Branch was arrested Thursday morning at her Nashville home and charged with domestic assault, according to court documents.
Branch, 39, admitted to slapping her ex-husband Patrick Carney, 42, in the face “one to two times” after police were called to..
Michelle Branch has been arrested for domestic violence amid her split from husband Patrick Carney.