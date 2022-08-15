Brittney Griner’s Defense Team Files Appeal; Attorney “Confident” About Prisoner Swap

Brittney Griner’s legal team has appealed her nine-year sentence for smuggling drugs into Russia, including discussions of a potential prisoner swap. Sensitive Issues Brittney Griner’s legal team filed an appeal against  Griner’s sentencing to nine years in prison for smuggling drugs into Russia.   Griner’s lawyer informed CNN of this development on Monday. This comes after […]

