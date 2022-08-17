Sarah Palin’s Former In-Laws Hold an Election Party – For Her Opponent

Mediaite

Published

Sarah Palin’s former in-laws held an election party on Monday, a day before Tuesday’s special election for Alaska’s at-large congressional seat left vacant by the late Rep. Don Young (R). The guest of honor was Republican congressional candidate Nick Begich, who is challenging the state’s former governor, their one-time daughter-in-law. Palin and her ex-husband Todd […]

