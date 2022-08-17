Watch VideoAlaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska's only House...Full Article
Murkowski Advances In Alaska Senate Race, Palin In House
