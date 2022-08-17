Trump Foe Liz Cheney Defeated In Wyoming GOP Primary

Watch VideoRep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump's fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday in Wyoming, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party's base.
The third-term congresswoman and her allies entered the day downbeat about her...
Watch VideoRep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump's fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday in Wyoming, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party's base.