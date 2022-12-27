When Salman Khan wanted to work with Mammootty

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today and the actor hosted a grand party on the last day which had the presence of the popular actor Shah Rukh Khan, Karthik Aaryan, and several others. Salman Khan is indeed loved by the majority of the Malayalis and even the Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas said that he was his inspiration. Keeping everything aside, did you know that Salmaan Khan wanted to work along with the legendary Mollywood actor Mammootty?