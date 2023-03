Carlos Alcaraz is back on top! The 19-year-old Spaniard defeated 27-year-old Russian Daniil Medvedev during the final Men’s Singles match at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Sunday (March 19) in Indian Wells, Calif. The teenager prevailed in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. Carlos reclaimed his #1 ATP tennis ranking, dethroning Novak [...]