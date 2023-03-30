Sheryl Crow, Margo Price Perform At Vigil Honoring Nashville School Shooting Victims

stereogum

On Monday morning, a shooter entered the Covenant School, a private school in Nashville, and opened fire. The shooter killed three kids and three adult staff members before being killed by police — one more in a seemingly endless cycle of Nashville mass shootings. After the shooting, many Nashville musicians urged Tennessee politicians to pass gun-control and gun-safety laws. Last night, a few of those musicians joined Dr. Jill Biden for a candlelight vigil in Nashville.

