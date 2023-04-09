Ian Bairnson, Guitarist For Alan Parsons And Kate Bush, Dead At 69

The Scottish musician Ian Bairnson, who played guitar for the Alan Parsons Project and Kate Bush, has died at 69. In an Instagram post, his wife said that he passed away after “a long battle with dementia.”

