Ian Bairnson, Guitarist for Alan Parsons Project and Kate Bush, Dies at 69
Ian Bairnson, guitarist for the Alan Parsons Project who also performed on albums by Kate Bush, has died. He was 69. The Scottish-born musician passed away on Friday (April 7) after a “long battle with dementia,” his wife, Leila Bairnson, announced through social media (via The Guardian). Related…
