Last night, Taylor Swift performed the second of three Eras dates at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. During the acoustic “Surprise Songs” portion of the set on Friday, she brought out frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, who helped her live debut their Midnights (3am Edition) track “The Great War.” Dessner, who had been spotted in the audience the night before, told the audience they were “watching the greatest performer on Earth do the greatest show of all time.” He also joked that “The Great War” “took on a new meaning” when fans unsuccessfully tried to purchase tickets for the Eras tour.Full Article
Watch Taylor Swift Bring Out Aaron Dessner For “The Great War” Live Debut In Tampa
