The Script’s Mark Sheehan Dead At 46

Mark Sheehan, lead guitarist for Irish rock band the Script, has died. The band announced Sheehan’s death today, writing, “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.” He was 46.

