Draymond Green Defends His Actions After Getting Thrown Out of Playoff Game for Stomping On Opponent: ‘I Gotta Land My Foot Somewhere’
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green believes he’s only partly at fault for his Game 2 ejection against the Sacramento Kings. The four-time champion received a flagrant foul penalty 2 – typically shortened to “flagrant 2” – for stepping on Kings forward Domantas Sabonis with force while Sabonis was on the ground. Green’s leg appeared […]Full Article