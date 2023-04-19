ASTRO's Moonbin found dead in his home at 25
K-pop boy band ASTRO member Moonbin was found dead in his home on Wednesday evening. The police have suspected that the singer took his own life.Full Article
Moonbin was a South Korean singer, actor, dancer, and model under the label of Fantagio. He was a member of the South Korean boy..