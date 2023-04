Keri Russell steps out in a low cut, daring dress for the premiere of her new Netflix series, The Diplomat, in New York City on Tuesday (April 18). The 47-year-old actress was joined by her partner, actor Matthew Rhys, and co-stars Rufus Sewell, Ato Essandoh, Nana Mensah, David Gyasi, and Ali Ahn for the event. [...]