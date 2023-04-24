UFC Star Nate Diaz Chokes Out a Man Cold in Wild New Orleans Street Fight

Mediaite

MMA veteran Nate Diaz let a man unconscious during a brawl in New Orleans over the weekend. The video was posted on Twitter early Saturday morning by boxer Paul Bamba. It took place in New Orleans shortly after the fight event Misfits Boxing 6. Diaz was in attendance to support his teammate Chris Aliva, who […]

