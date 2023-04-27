Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz surrenders to police after street fight

ViewMixed martial arts fighter Nate Diaz turned himself in to New Orleans police Thursday morning to face a battery charge stemming from a street brawl on Bourbon Street last weekend.
"Nate voluntarily turned himself in to the New Orleans Police Department this morning approximately at 7:10 a.m. CT," Diaz representative Zach...
ViewMixed martial arts fighter Nate Diaz turned himself in to New Orleans police Thursday morning to face a battery charge stemming from a street brawl on Bourbon Street last weekend.